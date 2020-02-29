While speaking to one hopeful cook, Yvette, Joshua is instructed (via an earpiece) to ask: “So your name is Yvette, but you’re not a vet?”

When she timidly responds “no”, Joshua is told to reply: “That’s a shame, because I’m a dog. Woof, woof, woof!”

So far, so embarrassing. But things get even more awkward with another cook, as Joshua is guided by Ant and Dec to drop some ego-tastic lines such as “It’s only the heavyweight champion of the world you’re talking to!”

As well as I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear and the usual ‘win the ads’ giveaway, the episode will also feature Rob Brydon, who is this week’s Star Guest Announcer.

Singer Anne-Marie will also appear, performing in the End Of The Show Show.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is on 7pm tonight, ITV