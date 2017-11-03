Which we think roughly translates as "useless old rubbish".

Taking a little of Cash in the Attic and a lot of tat, Anthea Turner, Joe Pasquale, Michelle Heaton, Sam Thompson and Nancy Sorrell have all been confirmed for the series by Channel 4, while local news site Somerset Live have reported seeing Amy Childs, Martin Roberts and Sarah-Jane Crawford having a rummage at a car boot in Cheddar.

Channel 4 have commissioned 20 (!) half-hour episodes of Star Boot Sale, with director of programmes at producers Boomerang Sam Grace rather worryingly commenting: "It’s amazing what’s lurking in celebrities’ closets.

"This is the show that will reveal all. We can’t wait to invite some much-loved personalities to wake at the crack of dawn, don their wellies and see what they can rustle up for charity."

Although the money is going to charity, we can't help but think that perhaps these celebs actually need a bob or two themselves if they've signed up to this.

Star Boot Sale will air on Channel 4