Ant and Dec panic as Limitless Win pair make bold move

The show's unusual premise sees contestants attempt to win a limitless cash prize by answering a series of number-based questions correctly. Which, considering the time constraints and the hosts' distracting antics – however unintentional they may be – happens to be quite the tough challenge.

Ant and Dec's Limitless Win continues to deliver some of the most hilarious yet tense moments on telly, with the I'm A Celebrity hosts bringing their breezy style to quiz shows.

Episode 4 is no different – until one of the contestants pulls a move that sends even the famously easy-going hosts into a panic.

A mother and daughter are in the hot seat this week, and they've been asked to answer what is the highest number used in a standard sudoku puzzle.

Tired of the debating, the daughter takes matters into her own hands, much to Ant and Dec's surprise.

Check out for yourself in the preview below:

"What are you doing, you mad woman? You just went for it," Dec shouts after she pushes her mother out of the way to press the button.

As if Ant and Dec couldn't be more surprised, the contestant then reveals she's not even confident in her chosen answer, but she couldn't stop herself from pressing the button.

We'll have to wait until the weekend to see if her quick thinking pays off, or if it will cost them whatever cash they've managed to bag until that point – and even their spot in the competition.

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win continues Saturdays at 8:30pm on ITV. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.