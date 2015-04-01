Du Beke had set his sights on second billing but was forced to agree that 'Ant and Anton Du Beke and Dec' did not have quite the same ring to it.

He will stand on Ant and Dec's left in all public appearances in order to ensure viewers do not become confused.

"Anton would have liked to have been in the middle," a source told RadioTimes.com, "but he didn't want to split the boys up."

Fans keen to get a first look at the new trio should not hold their breath – Du Beke will fulfil all his existing Strictly commitments with Ant and Dec's forthcoming Britain's Got Talent and Saturday Night Takeway duties also unaffected.

The trio are aiming to make their first official appearance together on 30th February next year.

**APRIL FOOL!**

(As if you hadn't guessed...)