But they've got a surprise or two up their sleeves for the I'm a Celeb winner when she makes her Takeaway debut. "She’s got a very big role in the first show but we haven’t broken it to her yet," teased Dec. "We’re going to have enormous fun with her."

The 26-year-old – who was co-presenting last night's National Television Awards – joins the pair for the new series, which will also feature a follow-up to 'Who Shot Simon Cowell?' – last year's weekly sketch masterminded by new Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall.

RadioTimes.com can reveal that Chibnall remains involved in its follow up – titled 'The Missing Crown Jewels' – which will again take the form of a whodunit across five parts, currently being filmed.

And while Scarlett's role will only see her take part in the live shows, we can confirm that Joanna Lumley is just one of the 'household names' appearing in the comedy-drama sketches alongside Ant and Dec.

Picking up their 16th consecutive National Television Award for Best TV Presenting, alongside another two for Best Entertainment Programme and Best Talent Contest, the pair also teased their plans for 2017, adding how much they enjoyed last year's Prince Charles documentary.

"It was something completely different and we've hopefully got plans to do one or two things per year from now on that surprise us hopefully as much as the viewers," revealed Ant. "We'd like to do a bit more comedy, and documentary as well, but that's something we'll pick on a show-by-show basis."

But any fans of the "big three" – Saturday Night Takeaway, I'm a Celebrity and Britain's Got Talent – need not fear. Ant and Dec confirmed they're staying put for the foreseeable future.