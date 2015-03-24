Ant and Dec can’t hold it together in Cheryl Fernandez-Versini prank
The Only Human singer is at the mercy of the presenting duo who can’t stop laughing when she’s made to wind up estate agents
Ant and Dec are very good at pranks. What they’re not so good at is keeping a straight face while doing them. In fact, Ant can barely keep his head off the desk as this week they set about winding up singer and X Factor judge Cheryl Fernandez-Versini.
It’s part of their regular I’m A Celebrity Get Out Of My Ear! segment on Saturday Night Takeaway, with Mrs Fernandez-Versini tasked with doing exactly what the boys tell her to – via the magic of a hidden earpiece.
A bunch of unsuspecting estate agents visit the singer, expecting to talk about her desire to sell one of her properties. But thanks to the mischievous lads, Cheryl all but ends up on a date with one, as well as finding various surprises in her fridge that she has to try and explain away – including a framed picture of fellow X Factor judge Louis Walsh. To remember all the good times...?
…. and shelves filled with pies.
Whether Cheryl manages to keep a straight face throughout remains to be seen.
Catch the action on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway from 7:00pm on ITV