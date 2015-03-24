Ant and Dec are very good at pranks. What they’re not so good at is keeping a straight face while doing them. In fact, Ant can barely keep his head off the desk as this week they set about winding up singer and X Factor judge Cheryl Fernandez-Versini.

It’s part of their regular I’m A Celebrity Get Out Of My Ear! segment on Saturday Night Takeaway, with Mrs Fernandez-Versini tasked with doing exactly what the boys tell her to – via the magic of a hidden earpiece.