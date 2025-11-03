Amy Dowden has announced she'll be taking a break from Strictly Come Dancing as she undergoes another mastectomy.

The professional dancer said the surgery wasn't to treat a new cancer diagnosis, but came following an appointment with her medical team.

She shared a video on Instagram announcing the news, and said: "They are [medical team] confident that, all going well, I can expect a straightforward recovery. Once I have healed I look forward to rejoining my Strictly family."

She added: "Of course I'm going to miss not being there so much, but I will be watching from home and look forward to cheering everyone on. Thank you always for all the support. Welsh love, Amy."

Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Ray Burmiston

In May 2023, Dowden announced she was diagnosed with grade three breast cancer after finding a lump the month before.

After her diagnosis, the dancer underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy, forcing her to miss out on Strictly Come Dancing that year.

She returned the following year and was paired with JB Gill, but she had to bow out of the season early due to a foot injury, which saw fellow pro Lauren Oakley step in.

Dowden was part of this year's Strictly line-up, and was paired with former The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner, though the pair were voted out first by the public.

Asked by Tess about her time on Strictly this year, Dowden said: "I've got to know the real Tom, and he is adorable. He's looked after me.

"We've laughed so much. We've worked so hard and a glitterball would have been amazing but what I've learnt in the last few years is happiness, health and being alive is more important than anything.

"I've made a new friend for life and I wouldn’t change a thing. There is a Ballroom boy in there so I’m a bit gutted he didn’t get to do the Ballroom, but the last three years as you know have been quite difficult for me.

"I lost all confidence as a dancer - but walking into the room with you with a massive smile and a laugh, you brought me back and, honestly, thank you."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 8th November at 6:25pm.

Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.