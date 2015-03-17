President Obama has been a busy man. Alongside, you know, running a country, he's been getting his ears pierced, having sleepovers with Kim Jong Un and hiring retired basketball star Dennis Rodman as ambassador to North Korea… that’s all according to members of the public anyway.

Armed with a camera, US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel sent his team out to ask members of the public their views on made up news – the same trick he pulled during the World Cup – and they were quick to give their opinions on events that, well, didn’t actually happen. They remember where they were when they heard the news (at home), what they were doing (making soup), the kind of soup (clam chowder)... they just don't remember that it's not actually true.