The celebrities take on a Signature challenge that takes cupcakes to a new level, and in the Technical, they try not to get into a flap with a classic.

And all eyes are on the Showstopper as they recreate their most memorable romantic date in biscuit form.

But who is Amelia Dimoldenberg, and why is she taking part? Read on for all you need to know about the Chicken Shop Date presenter in this year's Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off.

Who is Amelia Dimoldenberg?

Amelia Dimoldenberg. Channel 4 / Love Production / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 31

Job: Internet personality

Instagram: @ameliadimz

Amelia Dimoldenberg is an internet personality and presenter, best known for being the creator of Chicken Shop Date, in which she interviews celebrities in chicken restaurants as she takes them on very awkward dates.

It's Amelia's deadpan expression and awkward sense of humour in the videos that has seen her popularity soar. In recent weeks, she has interviewed Harris Dickinson, Cynthia Erivo and Jennie.

Since launching in 2014, Dimoldenberg's fame has skyrocketed, and she has gone on to appear on Celebrity Come Dine with Me and Taskmaster, and has even hosted the Oscars red carpet.

She is also an ambassador for Olay, Bumble and Levi's, which all undoubtedly keeps her very busy!

What has Amelia Dimoldenberg said about taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off?

Amelia Dimoldenberg, Roman Kemp, Maxine Peake and Sarah Beeny. Channel 4 / Love Production / Mark Bourdillon

Amelia has baked since she was a teenager, where she used to bake to 'cure her boredom'.

She explained in an interview with Channel 4: "I would lock myself in the kitchen and bake, and wouldn't let anyone else in the kitchen. Nobody was allowed in until I’d finished making my cupcakes or my Victoria Sponge. Or I made an upside-down fruitcake once.

"But I’ve not baked since I was basically a child. So can I bake? Debatable."

As for why she decided to take part in this year's season, Amelia said: "Cancer is something that affects so many people. Anything that we can do to raise money to try and find a cure, I’m all for it. There’s too much heartbreak caused by cancer, it affects too many families, and we really, really need a cure."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on Sunday 23rd March at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

