"I wasn't on the moon, I was in the Space Station," the British astronaut explained.

Holden has since taken to Twitter, calling herself a tit and telling followers they had "howled" in the break afterwards.

She and her fellow guest host Ben Shephard are standing in for Holly Willoughy and Phillip Schofield over the half-term break, and Peake was on the show to talk about his new book, Ask an Astronaut: My Guide to Life in Space.

More like this

Advertisement

Perhaps Holden ought to order a copy.