All the Super Bowl 50 movie trailers you might have missed
From Eddie the Eagle to Captain America, Jason Bourne to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, here's a handy roundup of all the film teasers that premiered during Sunday night's game...
So, did you stay up to watch the Super Bowl last night? If so, you'll know that the latest film trailers were arguably as good as the game itself (plus you may well be struggling to keep your eyes open this Monday morning).
But just in case sleep proved more attractive, we've compiled all the trailers in this one handy guide...
Eddie the Eagle
The biopic of our very own Olympic ski jumper Michael 'Eddie' Edwards, starring Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dARGS9l8z5M
Gods of Egypt
Starring Gerard Butler and Chadwick Boseman, it's an epic battle for eternity (a bit like the Super Bowl, right?).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S37sBYwlULs
The Secret Life of Pets
This animated tale reveals what your pets are really up to when you leave the house.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hz8VOiTgcW4
X-Men: Apocalypse
The next instalment in the franchise sees the X-Men battle their greatest enemy yet (of course).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnu06cIUpMs
Independence Day: Resurgence
Twenty years after the original, the Earth finds itself on the brink of extinction once again when alien forces return with a vengeance.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5K0lKrebqg
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Out of the Shadows
Megan Fox and Will Arnett are back for another film about the heroes in a half-shell as a much loved enemy returns to the field.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VpUTb3Ex_8
Jason Bourne
Matt Damon is back as Jason Bourne. Accept no imitations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gBnmKOixDM
The Jungle Book
The much loved children's classic by Rudyard Kipling is revamped for 2016. With an all-star line up including Bill Murray, Sir Ben Kingsley, Scarlet Johansson and Idris Elba to name a few, it's certainly different to the Disney animated of the late 60's.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4qgAaxB_pc
10 Cloverfield Lane
A long-awaited sequel to JJ Abrams' 2008 found-footage creature feature Cloverfield, with John Goodman leading a new cast as the monsters return.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhdJkFH7K38
Deadpool
Super-skills, quick wit and crude humour from Ryan Reynolds' unconventional superhero.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JcaAlQbEwU
Captain America: Civil War
The epic next instalment in the Avengers sagas sees Captain America go head to head with Iron Man, as they each team up with a few familiar faces along the way. Whose side are you on?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L7iH3foZU0