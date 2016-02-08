Eddie the Eagle

The biopic of our very own Olympic ski jumper Michael 'Eddie' Edwards, starring Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dARGS9l8z5M

Gods of Egypt

Starring Gerard Butler and Chadwick Boseman, it's an epic battle for eternity (a bit like the Super Bowl, right?).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S37sBYwlULs

The Secret Life of Pets

This animated tale reveals what your pets are really up to when you leave the house.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hz8VOiTgcW4

X-Men: Apocalypse

The next instalment in the franchise sees the X-Men battle their greatest enemy yet (of course).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnu06cIUpMs

Independence Day: Resurgence

Twenty years after the original, the Earth finds itself on the brink of extinction once again when alien forces return with a vengeance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5K0lKrebqg

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Out of the Shadows

Megan Fox and Will Arnett are back for another film about the heroes in a half-shell as a much loved enemy returns to the field.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VpUTb3Ex_8

Jason Bourne

Matt Damon is back as Jason Bourne. Accept no imitations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gBnmKOixDM

The Jungle Book

The much loved children's classic by Rudyard Kipling is revamped for 2016. With an all-star line up including Bill Murray, Sir Ben Kingsley, Scarlet Johansson and Idris Elba to name a few, it's certainly different to the Disney animated of the late 60's.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4qgAaxB_pc

10 Cloverfield Lane

A long-awaited sequel to JJ Abrams' 2008 found-footage creature feature Cloverfield, with John Goodman leading a new cast as the monsters return.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhdJkFH7K38

Deadpool

Super-skills, quick wit and crude humour from Ryan Reynolds' unconventional superhero.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JcaAlQbEwU

Captain America: Civil War

The epic next instalment in the Avengers sagas sees Captain America go head to head with Iron Man, as they each team up with a few familiar faces along the way. Whose side are you on?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L7iH3foZU0