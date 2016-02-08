So, did you stay up to watch the Super Bowl last night? If so, you'll know that the latest film trailers were arguably as good as the game itself (plus you may well be struggling to keep your eyes open this Monday morning).

But just in case sleep proved more attractive, we've compiled all the trailers in this one handy guide...

Eddie the Eagle

The biopic of our very own Olympic ski jumper Michael 'Eddie' Edwards, starring Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dARGS9l8z5M

Gods of Egypt

Starring Gerard Butler and Chadwick Boseman, it's an epic battle for eternity (a bit like the Super Bowl, right?).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S37sBYwlULs

The Secret Life of Pets

This animated tale reveals what your pets are really up to when you leave the house.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hz8VOiTgcW4

X-Men: Apocalypse

The next instalment in the franchise sees the X-Men battle their greatest enemy yet (of course).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnu06cIUpMs

Independence Day: Resurgence

Twenty years after the original, the Earth finds itself on the brink of extinction once again when alien forces return with a vengeance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5K0lKrebqg

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Out of the Shadows

Megan Fox and Will Arnett are back for another film about the heroes in a half-shell as a much loved enemy returns to the field.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VpUTb3Ex_8

Jason Bourne

Matt Damon is back as Jason Bourne. Accept no imitations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gBnmKOixDM

The Jungle Book

The much loved children's classic by Rudyard Kipling is revamped for 2016. With an all-star line up including Bill Murray, Sir Ben Kingsley, Scarlet Johansson and Idris Elba to name a few, it's certainly different to the Disney animated of the late 60's.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4qgAaxB_pc

10 Cloverfield Lane

A long-awaited sequel to JJ Abrams' 2008 found-footage creature feature Cloverfield, with John Goodman leading a new cast as the monsters return.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhdJkFH7K38

Deadpool

Super-skills, quick wit and crude humour from Ryan Reynolds' unconventional superhero.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JcaAlQbEwU

Captain America: Civil War

The epic next instalment in the Avengers sagas sees Captain America go head to head with Iron Man, as they each team up with a few familiar faces along the way. Whose side are you on?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L7iH3foZU0

