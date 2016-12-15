Osman is going to be popping behind the podium to host the show, while Armstrong will be with the laptop at the desk. Minds. Blown.

Speaking about the change of scenery, Osman said: “Swapping roles was a real treat but let’s just say I’m not in a hurry to do it again – Xander’s job is much harder than it looks!”

Meanwhile, Armstrong added: “I can’t tell you how exciting this is for Richard and me! I imagine it’s probably fairly obvious how much we love making Pointless – but to pass the 1,000 episode mark is a great tribute to a show that so many people work so hard on. Long may it prosper!"

To add to the specialness of the occasion, memorable contestants from Pointless past will be competing on the show for a very special jackpot of £2,500 for charity.

The first ever winners of Pointless in 2009 are making a comeback, as are the father and son who scooped the biggest ever jackpot total of £24,750. Contestants who scored three pointless answers in the final round are also making an appearance to mark the episode, alongside one of the earliest Pointless Celebrities pairings to take home the jackpot.

Since it began in 2009, Pointless has gone on to be a huge hit in the UK. It has now been sold to 10 territories around the world, including France, Germany and the Netherlands.