Alesha Dixon's 2014 BGT Golden Buzzer act take on X Factor as new group
Two members of 2014 BGT semi-finalists REAformed have moved on to girl band PYT and are eyeing X Factor glory
There's yet more familiar faces on X Factor tonight as two members of Alesha Dixon's 2014 Britain's Got Talent Golden Buzzer act REAformed take to the stage.
"Own up," Cowell laughs as he realises he recognises Renetta Eagle and Ebony Cantwell, who've joined Naomi Mulumbala, Tonia Gigli and Amy Nash to form PYT (aka Pretty Young Thing).
During the 2014 BGT series REAformed earned the much-wanted buzzer from Alesha, whipping them through the second round of auditions and straight into the live semi-final shows. Their similarities to her days as part of girl band Mis-Teeq catching the judge's eye.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FAosgQwgE0
The girls didn't progress past this live stage however, and were eliminated via the public vote in the third semi-final.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5fN4tx49VE
But the girls are back tonight with a new band and new drive to win over this year's X Factor judges. How will they get on? Tune in to X Factor tonight from 8:00pm on ITV to find out.