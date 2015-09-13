During the 2014 BGT series REAformed earned the much-wanted buzzer from Alesha, whipping them through the second round of auditions and straight into the live semi-final shows. Their similarities to her days as part of girl band Mis-Teeq catching the judge's eye.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FAosgQwgE0

The girls didn't progress past this live stage however, and were eliminated via the public vote in the third semi-final.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5fN4tx49VE

But the girls are back tonight with a new band and new drive to win over this year's X Factor judges. How will they get on? Tune in to X Factor tonight from 8:00pm on ITV to find out.