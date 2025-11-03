Alan Carr's Picture Slam is back for a third season on BBC One, kicking things off in just a couple of weeks.

Following his fan-favourite turn on The Celebrity Traitors, Alan Carr has been all anyone can talk about – especially whether or not he can walk away from the game as a winning Traitor.

With just a few days to go before his Celebrity Traitors fate is revealed, fans have plenty more to look forward to, as his addictive quiz show is returning.

Alan Carr's Picture Slam will be back on Saturday 15th November at 5:40pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The series was renewed for a third outing earlier this year, and sees host Carr test contestants' knowledge in a number of fast-paced rounds as they try to identify as many pictures as they can to be in with a chance of winning the £100,000 jackpot.

Alan Carr's Picture Slam. BBC / OMG Scotland / Alby Grainger

Last year's season averaged 3.2 million across its run, peaking at 4.1 million, making it the second biggest entertainment teatime title for the BBC.

Carr said of the renewal: "I am beyond excited that Picture Slam is back for a series 3. This show is an absolute joy to be part of - irreverent, silly but most importantly fun! And you never know you might even learn something!! Here’s to slamming more pictures!!! Yay!"

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, added: "Our audience will be excited to know that there’s going to be a third series of Alan Carr’s Picture Slam. Alan is truly one of the best hosts on TV, he has a magical way of connecting with the contestants with his infectious energy and quick wit.

"This seemingly simple game turns up so many funny moments, and what’s great is that all the family can play along."

