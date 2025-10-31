The Celebrity Traitors final looms – but will Alan Carr and Cat Burns outwit the Faithfuls?
The penultimate episode delivered pure chaos – Celia Imrie betrayed over dinner, Kate Garraway banished after baring her soul, and Alan Carr cracking under pressure as Joe Marler starts to sniff out the truth.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Friday, 31 October 2025 at 9:03 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad