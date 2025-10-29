The Celebrity Traitors final is fast approaching, with just over a week to go before the winner is revealed.

Ad

It's been a thrilling series so far, with Traitors Cat Burns, Alan Carr and Jonathan Ross murdering unsuspecting Faithfuls in plain sight.

At the time of reporting, just nine famous faces remain in the competition, and any one of them could win the prize money for their chosen charity.

The Celebrity Traitors odds have been fluctuating after each episode, but there are some major contenders.

So read on to find out who are the favourites to win Celebrity Traitors 2025.

Last updated: 29th October

Celebrity Traitors 2025 odds: Who is tipped to win?

Cat Burns. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Ahead of the final, the bookies' favourite to win is Cat Burns, according to Online Casino provider Genting Casino.

Cat Burns has been a Traitor from the very start and has gone undetected for quite some time, unlike her fellow Traitor Jonathan Ross, who is at the other end of the betting odds.

Below are the top contenders to win:

Cat Burns - 2/1 Nick Mohammed - 5/2 Kate Garraway - 3/1 Celia Imrie - 10/3 David Olusoga - 7/2 Joe Marler - 7/2 Alan Carr - 4/1 Lucy Beaumont - 9/2 Jonathan Ross - 11/2

Will the winner of Celebrity Traitors be a Traitor or Faithful?

Traitor - 4/6 Faithful - 7/4

Cat Burns, Celia Imrie and Nick Mohammed in The Celebrity Traitors BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

When will the Celebrity Traitors winner be revealed?

The Celebrity Traitors final will air on Thursday 6th November at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

It'll be a tense watch, with the BBC confirming fans will be treated to a special 70-minute episode in which the winner(s) will be revealed.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday 23rd October at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Add The Celebrity Traitors to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.