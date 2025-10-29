The Celebrity Traitors is all anyone can talk about right now, and rightfully so.

From the Traitors scheming in the turret to murdering in plain sight, they have certainly had their work cut out for them. Thankfully, no one seems to be catching on.

Since the series began earlier this month, its debut has gone on to become the biggest unscripted episode across the UK market since 2022, with the first episode already watched by over 11.7 million viewers.

There have already been a handful of murders and banishments since the series began, with Paloma Faith becoming the first celebrity to exit the game.

But who will be the last players standing? As we wait to find out, read on for everything you need to know about The Celebrity Traitors final.

When is The Celebrity Traitors final?

The Celebrity Traitors final will air on Thursday 6th November on BBC One and iPlayer.

Fans will be treated to a special 70-minute episode in which they'll find out who will be victorious in winning up to £100,000 for their chosen charity.

What time will The Celebrity Traitors be on TV?

Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

The final will air at 9pm. The episode will finish at 10:10pm and will be followed up with The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked on BBC Two and Sounds.

Who is in The Celebrity Traitors final?

At the time of writing, it isn't clear which celebrities will be in the final, as there are a fair few episodes to go and even more banishments and murders to take place.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated once who will be in the final becomes clearer.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Wednesday 29th October at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

