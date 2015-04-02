These basket skills probably didn't come in all that useful in his current role, but we're hoping Captain Ross will pull out this deliciously knowing wink at some point:

There's also a bit of ogling...

And a bit more....

No wonder Turner has said he doesn't mind being lusted after by Poldark fans – despite some viewers objecting to the fact that he's being "objectified".

Finally, he works on his quad muscles, which must have stood him in excellent stead for all that horse-riding...

...and put his future turn as a dwarf in The Hobbit in perspective.

Happy Easter!

Relish the 34-second advert in full below:

Poldark continues on Sundays on BBC1 at 9pm