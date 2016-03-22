Adele hits back at people moaning about her headlining Glastonbury 2016
The Hello singer says "shut up" to those complaining she's too boring
Adele has hit back at people said to be complaining she's too boring to headline Glastonbury.
Using her stage to dish out a few home truths, the Hello hit-maker told one of her many London O2 tour crowds, "I'm actually more excited than I was now because all those rock and punk fans have been having a moan that I'm doing it and I'm like: 'You're going to get dragged along by your wife, so just deal with it,' reports Vogue.
"To be honest, those people moaning about it, I've probably been more times than them anyway, so shut up," she added.
Here's hoping she sang a little R.E.S.P.E.C.T after that just to add to the sass. And, you know, maybe twerked a bit more.
Adele twerking at her show is everything. ? pic.twitter.com/rkKKhVPc8O
— Shady Music Facts (@musicnews_shade) March 20, 2016
Adele will take to Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage on Saturday night in Somerset on 25th June.