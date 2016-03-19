Adele is headlining Glastonbury
The 27-year-old announced the news herself during a sold-out gig at London's O2 arena last night
Adele has performed at the Oscars (and won one), she's sold over 100 million records (and broken numerous world records). And now she's set to add another musical milestone to the list, headlining the legendary Pyramid Stage at this year's Glastonbury festival.
The 27-year-old announced the exciting news herself in trademark casual style, during last night's gig at London's O2.
"Who's going to Glastonbury this year?" she is reported to have asked. "See you there. I'll be there. I'll be headlining on the Saturday night this year."
"I've had to keep that secret for years!"
Festival organisers then confirmed the news on Twitter, with Emily Eavis calling her appearance a "great honour":
If you're not already going it's sadly too late to get your hands on a ticket – all 135,00 of them were snapped up moments after they went on sale – but fans will still be able to watch Adele's performance as part of the BBC's coverage of the iconic music festival.
Adele joins Muse and Coldplay. The rest of the festival's line-up will be announced at a later date.
Glastonbury 2016 takes place between 22nd and 26th June