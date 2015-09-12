From The One Where No One's Ready to The One Where Ross is Fine via The One Where Ross Got High the paleontologist is front and centre. I'm slightly miffed they've skipped The One With Ross's Sandwich, but I'll let that slide because:

1. Who could ever only choose ten Friends episodes to watch?

2. The one with Brad Pitt in it made the cut.

More like this

Here's the full list of episodes being shown:

1. The One Where Ross Finds Out (season 2)

2. The One with the Prom Video (season 2)

3. The One Where No One's Ready (season 3)

4. The One with the Embryos (season 4)

5. The One with Ross's Wedding, Part 2 (season 4)

6. The One Where Everybody Finds Out (season 5)

7. The One Where Ross Got High (season 6)

8. The One with the Proposal, Part 2 (season 6)

9. The One with the Rumour (season 8)

10. The One Where Ross Is Fine (season 10)

Let us know what you think of the ten episodes chosen and in the meantime grab an oversize cup of coffee and settle in.

Advertisement

Friends marathon Sunday from 12pm on Channel 5