A lot of love for Ross Geller as Channel 5 reveals the ten Friends episodes it will air
Friends is 21 and Channel 5 is celebrating this Sunday by showing ten classic episodes - and it's Ross that's getting a lot of screen time
From 12pm this Sunday Channel 5 will air five hours of classic Friends episodes - and there's a whole lot of love for Ross Geller.
The Friends marathon is part of the celebrations for the show's 21st birthday (Comedy Central is also hosting the live FriendsFest experience) and judging by the ten episodes chosen by the channel, there are some Ross fans in.
From The One Where No One's Ready to The One Where Ross is Fine via The One Where Ross Got High the paleontologist is front and centre. I'm slightly miffed they've skipped The One With Ross's Sandwich, but I'll let that slide because:
1. Who could ever only choose ten Friends episodes to watch?
2. The one with Brad Pitt in it made the cut.
More like this
Here's the full list of episodes being shown:
1. The One Where Ross Finds Out (season 2)
2. The One with the Prom Video (season 2)
3. The One Where No One's Ready (season 3)
4. The One with the Embryos (season 4)
5. The One with Ross's Wedding, Part 2 (season 4)
6. The One Where Everybody Finds Out (season 5)
7. The One Where Ross Got High (season 6)
8. The One with the Proposal, Part 2 (season 6)
9. The One with the Rumour (season 8)
10. The One Where Ross Is Fine (season 10)
Let us know what you think of the ten episodes chosen and in the meantime grab an oversize cup of coffee and settle in.
Friends marathon Sunday from 12pm on Channel 5