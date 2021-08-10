A League of Their Own’s new host Romesh Ranganathan hopes to follow in James Corden’s footsteps
The comedian says it was a "proper honour" to transition from regular panellist to host.
Published:
Romesh Ranganathan is certainly no stranger to A League of Their Own – having been a regular panelist on the panel show since 2018 and having served as a guest host on numerous occasions in the past.
But this series Ranganathan has been made the main host – with James Corden unable to juggle the show with his other commitments – and the comedian says he hopes to follow in Corden’s footsteps.
Asked what he was hoping to bring to the role, Ranganathan said: “The ideal host of a TV show is like the host of a dinner party – make it easy for people to chat.
“James was great at that, and I hope to do the same. Above and beyond that, I will just be myself. Which is either great or terrible news for people.”
He added that to step up from panelist to host was a “proper honour” and picked out one advantage in particular about making the transition.
“The main thing I am delighted about is that in stepping up to host, I will not have to humiliate myself at all of the games,” he said, before adding, “I would however say that I did have a go at one of them and humiliated myself more than I ever have before.”
And Ranganathan also teased some of the guests that are set to appear on the panel this series, explaining that there’s been “an amazing line-up this year”.
“I was particularly excited to have Josh Taylor on as he is a properly brilliant boxer – the real deal,” he said. “You never know if sports stars are going to be able to take a joke, but he was completely un-offendable. It was also great to have Troy Deeney on who properly gives as good as he gets.”