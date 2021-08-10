The Radio Times logo
  A League of Their Own's new host Romesh Ranganathan hopes to follow in James Corden's footsteps

A League of Their Own’s new host Romesh Ranganathan hopes to follow in James Corden’s footsteps

The comedian says it was a "proper honour" to transition from regular panellist to host.

Published:

Romesh Ranganathan is certainly no stranger to A League of Their Own – having been a regular panelist on the panel show since 2018 and having served as a guest host on numerous occasions in the past.

But this series Ranganathan has been made the main host – with James Corden unable to juggle the show with his other commitments – and the comedian says he hopes to follow in Corden’s footsteps.

Asked what he was hoping to bring to the role, Ranganathan said: “The ideal host of a TV show is like the host of a dinner party – make it easy for people to chat.

“James was great at that, and I hope to do the same. Above and beyond that, I will just be myself. Which is either great or terrible news for people.”

He added that to step up from panelist to host was a “proper honour” and picked out one advantage in particular about making the transition.

“The main thing I am delighted about is that in stepping up to host, I will not have to humiliate myself at all of the games,” he said, before adding, “I would however say that I did have a go at one of them and humiliated myself more than I ever have before.”

And Ranganathan also teased some of the guests that are set to appear on the panel this series, explaining that there’s been “an amazing line-up this year”.

“I was particularly excited to have Josh Taylor on as he is a properly brilliant boxer – the real deal,” he said. “You never know if sports stars are going to be able to take a joke, but he was completely un-offendable. It was also great to have Troy Deeney on who properly gives as good as he gets.”

A League of Their Own will return to Sky One and NOW on Thursday 19th August 2021. To find out what else is on TV in the meantime, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

