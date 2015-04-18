Nope, he didn’t magic himself into the grounds, he was one of the official garden party performers, who entertained the Queen's guests. He even got to meet her (although there was no big stage performance like tonight’s show – the Queen didn't settle down in a throne-shaped deck chair to watch him).

His prior experience wouldn’t take any of the shine off a spot on the Royal Variety of course. Why meet the Queen once when you can meet her twice, eh? Perhaps she’d wave from the box. Go, "Oh, that’s my old pal J-Dog"…

Jamie himself is a member of the world famous Magic Circle, and was accepted on his first attempt, with various tricks (as seen tonight) involving him transforming one thing into another. Here he is turning a drawing into £10 for a homeless person:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUiESkMmEVU

