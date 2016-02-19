So here's that Friday feeling according to TV and film.

Wow, the morning was tough...

Thinking about all the work you have to do before home time, makes you feel like this...

But you can't get on with your work because it's FRIDAY, so you JUST. DON'T. CARE....

Your brain is swirling with images of how amazing your weekend will be...

No, but we mean REALLY good...

You've inhaled twenty million coffees...

And you've texted all your friends, pretending you're just checking your Google calendar....

Your boss asks whether you fancy staying a bit later tonight to help get ahead on some work for Monday...

Finally, the day is over and you can go home. You can scarcely believe it....

Go forth, freedom beckons.