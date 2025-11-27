8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is set for a major line-up shake-up, with Rob Beckett and Judi Love joining the series as regulars.

Ad

Beckett will take on the permanent role of team captain in the Channel 4 show’s upcoming 29th season, while Love will join the show as a regular returning guest.

Jon Richardson and Joe Wilkinson will also continue appearing as regulars in the new episodes, alongside host Jimmy Carr and Countdown favourites Rachel Riley and Susie Dent.

The new line-up will debut with a Christmas 2025 special and continue into the next season.

Guests on the upcoming run of episodes include Daisy May Cooper, Katherine Ryan, Harriet Kemsley, Richard Ayoade, Morgana Robinson, Nick Mohammed and Roisin Conaty.

Rachel Riley, Susie Dent, Rob Beckett, Jimmy Carr, Judi Love, Jon Richardson and Joe Wilkinson on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. Channel 4

Beckett said: “I'm buzzing to be a new team captain on 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. To follow the legend that is Sean Lock is a huge honour and privilege. I promise to do my very best to give Jimmy Carr as many digs as possible whilst annihilating Jon Richardson at maths and spelling.

"I also think it's a great day for people that can't count or spell. To go from the worst Countdown player of all time to team captain is a great advert to just keep being s**t at your job and hope for the best.”

Love, who appeared alongside Beckett, Wilkinson and Carr earlier this year in Last One Laughing UK, added: "To be asked to be a new regular on 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is a huge honour, but have they seen my maths?! I know this is going to be full of love, spelling mistakes and a whole lotta laughs. I can't wait to get started!"

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, which is a mash-up of comedy panel programme 8 Out of 10 Cats and daytime quiz Countdown, first hit screens in 2012 and has been a hit with viewers ever since.

Carr has been hosting the show since its inception, while Riley and Dent take on the same roles they perform on Countdown – with Riley in charge of the letters and numbers, and Dent on hand in Dictionary Corner.

Dent will also soon be seen in another hugely popular Channel 4 entertainment show, as she's been confirmed for the upcoming Taskmaster's New Year Treat line-up.

Read more:

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown will air a Christmas special on Channel 4.

Add 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.