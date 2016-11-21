The simplest gift?

More like this

I would love to give everyone a decent quality knife. A good sharp knife makes all the difference in the world when you cook.

What luxury would you like?

I’d like a hamper of caviar, please, and I would like my favourite – osetra. I already have the melba toast, chopped egg and sour cream standing by! It’s a beautiful, calming ritual to prepare each mouthful. I’m always rushing around, so this would be real luxury.

A must-have kitchen item?

I would recommend a good pair of silicon-ended tongs. I love pasta and always say how it’s very important to take the pasta to the sauce; that’s where you need the tongs! It’s surprising how many people continue to fiddle around with, say, a fork rather than a simple tool that’s perfect for the job.

Marcus Wareing

Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Wareing is one of the judges on MasterChef: The Professionals (Tuesday–Thursday 8.00pm BBC2)

The simplest gift?

Zalto wine glasses – they are incredible. Not many people know about this Austrian brand as they have only been around for a few years but they make the finest wine glasses I have ever come across. They are made from ultra-fine non-lead crystal glass.

What luxury would you like?

I would love a pair of properly fitted ski boots. I took up skiing a few years ago as I have three kids and my two boys are also totally obsessed with it. I’m amazed at how quickly they have become such brilliant skiers and snowboarders and now I’m totally hooked, too. So a pair of my own boots might help speed me up and I can try and keep up with them.

A must-have kitchen item?

Advertisement

A good set of knives is essential to any chef. Victorinox ones are great. Remember to look after your knives: keep them clean, keep them sharp – it will make your life in the kitchen so much easier.