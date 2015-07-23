They'd all started off as solo artists in the competition, but the judges spotted potential for them as a band. And, well, suffice to say their instincts were correct.

Since then we've had worldwide tours, awards, movies, mugs, t-shirts, pens, bedspreads... you name it, 1D have got their name on it.

OK, so Zayn has since left the band but today's not the day to talk about that. Today's the day to remember the first time they performed, with Louis nursing an injury on his foot thanks to a sea urchin, no less.

More like this

Yes, today it's all about #5YearsofOneDirection so let's all take a moment and relive that debut vocal...

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hm4iwnFAt0Q