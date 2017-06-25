Will.i.am just needed one second of hearing 13-year-old Dominyka from Cambridgeshire before turning...

While Devon, 12, from Dublin, was cuteness personified as he sang about the story of his life – not a long one, let's face it. But there's a lot of emotion behind that voice and angelic exterior. The boy done well.

Our last pick, 12-year-old Swindon boy Lewis, is another one to watch, his accomplished rendition of Cry Me Out making a lot of the audience turn on the waterworks and pleasing Pixie in particular (it's one of her songs of course).

The Voice Kids continues next Saturday on ITV