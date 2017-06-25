3 auditions you need to watch again from The Voice Kids 2017 episode 3
Big performances. Big talents. Little people.
No wonder Will.i.am reckons these Voice Kids young'uns have more talent than the adults.
Last night's episode saw the blind auditions reach the half-way stage - and what a fine bunch of singers they turned out to be.
Will.i.am just needed one second of hearing 13-year-old Dominyka from Cambridgeshire before turning...
While Devon, 12, from Dublin, was cuteness personified as he sang about the story of his life – not a long one, let's face it. But there's a lot of emotion behind that voice and angelic exterior. The boy done well.
Our last pick, 12-year-old Swindon boy Lewis, is another one to watch, his accomplished rendition of Cry Me Out making a lot of the audience turn on the waterworks and pleasing Pixie in particular (it's one of her songs of course).
Also check out Will.i.am’s clever ruse to try and get him to not pick Pixie...
The Voice Kids continues next Saturday on ITV