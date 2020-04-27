Cat Deeley teases SM:TV Live return with Ant and Dec

Cat Deeley has hinted that children’s entertainment show SM:TV Live could make a comeback in the near future.

Deeley co-hosted the series with superstar presenting duo Ant and Dec from 1998 to 2001, which included comedy sketches and challenges.

Earlier this year, they had suggested the show could make a special return in celebration of their 30th anniversary working together, an idea which seems to be picking up steam.

When asked whether nostalgic fans can expect a revival, Deeley told the Daily Star: “Quite possibly…”

She left SM:TV Live in 2002 and the series saw several other hosts in the years that followed, including Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and Catchphrase presenter Stephen Mulhern.

“It was so much fun,” Deeley recalled. “Phillip Schofield once said to us: ‘You must remember how much fun it is while you’re doing it.’ You never feel it at the time, because it’s live, and you feel a bit of the pressure of it but looking back on it, I think it’s the most fun we’ve ever had.”

Another milestone for Ant and Dec is due at the end of the year, with the 20th season of their hit reality competition I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Previously, Dec told RadioTimes.com about a possible SM:TV revival at the NTAs: “Watch this space! We might do something a little bit later in the year but we’ll let you know when we’ve got more firm plans.”

