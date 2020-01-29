When asked how 2020 is looking for them, it seems the Geordie favourites have a lot on their plate.

Ant revealed: "We've got Takeaway starting very soon, we're working on that and putting the finishing touches to that, it starts very soon. Britain's Got Talent is back, we're working on that.

"Then back off to the jungle again for I'm A Celebrity at the end of the year. And that's series 20 which we mentioned so that's going to be a big one."

More like this

Dec chipped in: "Series 20 for I'm A Celebrity and that will be the 30th year me and Ant have been working together so it's our 30th anniversary so we might do something for that later on in the year..."

We couldn't let that slip, so we asked if they would fancy bringing SMTV Live back, to which the boys looked coyly, hinting we may have hit the nail on the head.

Smiling, Dec teased: "Watch this space! We might do something a little bit later in the year but we'll let you know when we've got more firm plans."

Speaking about winning yet again, Ant said: "This is quite frankly mental. Every year it surprises us and overwhelms us - this is an impossible thing that's happened.

"Everyone's stood by us through thick and thin. We really feel it."

Dec added: "We're incredibly grateful, humbled that people continue to vote for us. And continue to put their faith in us and continue to enjoy what we're doing. We can't thank everyone enough."