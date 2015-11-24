- Aidan Turner on shedding his famous locks and why the knives will be out for series two of Poldark

- Steven Moffat reveals what to expect from the return of River Song

- Mark Rylance on his new film Bridge of Spies and what it's like working with Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg

More like this

- She loves to dance but what is Darcey Bussell watching?

- The Murder Detectives: a brand new Channel 4 documentary which follows a real case after a teenager is murdered

- Guy Martin is the least pretentious presenter on television – and, unlike some, he knows the value of a pound

- Jeremy Vine may be finished with Stricctly – but he says he had the time of his life...

- Jamie Murray's brother Andy may be a tennis superstar – but when it comes to the David Cup it's his older sibling who's in charge

- Hold back those tears: Alison Graham on why we should save crying for the things that really matter on TV

- Eddie Mair on the controversial topic of drinking before broadcasting

Plus...

You've seen Spectre, so why not check out 007's guide to Mexico City?

Advertisement

Find it all in this week's Radio Times, available in stores and on the Apple Newsstand from Tuesday 24th November