To celebrate, here are a selection of our favourite pop stars who've popped up in soaps over the years...

Kym Marsh – Coronation Street

Now a Corrie stalwart – and RadioTimes.com Soap Champion 2015 runner-up – Marsh was best known as a member of Popstars band Hear'Say before she headed for the cobbles.

Keith Duffy – Coronation Street

The Boyzone star spent quite some time behind the bar at the Rovers as the charming cheeky Irish chap, Ciaran McCarthy.

More like this

Sarah Harding – Coronation Street

The most recent addition to the Corrie cast spent a few nights in Weatherfield as – wait for it – the ex-wife of Tracy Barlow's ex-husband, Robert.

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini – Coronation Street

Ok, technically it was just for a Text Santa special, but Cheryl did take a trip to Weatherfield to play Tina McIntyre's old pal back in December 2013.

Ever wanted to ask your favourite soap stars a question? EastEnders stars Danny Dyer and Natalie Cassidy will join executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins to delve into the secrets of Albert Square at this year's inaugural Radio Times Festival.

Advertisement

The festival runs 24-27 September on The Green at Hampton Court Palace. Book your place right here.