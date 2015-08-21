12 pop stars who've popped up in soaps
From the Cobbles to the Dales, Down Under to the Square, you'll find chart toppers getting soapy absolutely everywhere!
If there's one thing Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan taught us it's that soap operas have a knack for producing pop stars – particularly the Aussie offerings – but it seems as though the music industry has no problem returning the favour.
Many a chart-topping star has decided to trade in the microphone for a bit of soap opera melodrama. The latest? X Factor winner Shayne Ward, who's joining the cast of Coronation Street for the next twelve months.
To celebrate, here are a selection of our favourite pop stars who've popped up in soaps over the years...
Kym Marsh – Coronation Street
Now a Corrie stalwart – and RadioTimes.com Soap Champion 2015 runner-up – Marsh was best known as a member of Popstars band Hear'Say before she headed for the cobbles.
Keith Duffy – Coronation Street
The Boyzone star spent quite some time behind the bar at the Rovers as the charming cheeky Irish chap, Ciaran McCarthy.
Sarah Harding – Coronation Street
The most recent addition to the Corrie cast spent a few nights in Weatherfield as – wait for it – the ex-wife of Tracy Barlow's ex-husband, Robert.
Cheryl Fernandez-Versini – Coronation Street
Ok, technically it was just for a Text Santa special, but Cheryl did take a trip to Weatherfield to play Tina McIntyre's old pal back in December 2013.
