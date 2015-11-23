11 tweets that perfectly sum up Piers Morgan's return to Good Morning Britain
Ratings winner or waking nightmare? Let Twitter decide
Piers Morgan made a noisy return to ITV's Good Morning Britain this Monday, and absolutely no one wanted to talk about it online. Nope, not one.
OK, there were a couple of messages, which made Morgan very happy indeed.
So, how did he actually get on during his first stint as a permanent GMB presenter? Over to you, Twitter.
1. Is Susanna Reid enjoying this? We can't quite tell...
Look how much fun @susannareid100 is having with her new colleague @piersmorgan @GMB pic.twitter.com/sJRSlVMLvo
— Siân Smith (@SianyShoeShine_) November 23, 2015
2. Pretty sure Piers would enjoy being called 'The Beast'
@GMB Disney themed show this morning! Beauty and the Beast with @piersmorgan #refreshing
— Neil Barry (@neilbarry9) November 23, 2015
3. An ITV ratings winner?
Piers Morgan another reason to watch @BBCBreakfast every morning
— moutton noir (@mouttonnoir) November 23, 2015
4. Don't jump to conclusions
I think @piersmorgan is awesome on @GMB Straight to the point, no messing. Just what you need on Monday morning ??
— Shannon Hellewell (@_ShannonH) November 23, 2015
5. Meanwhile, the Lineker-Morgan feud continues...
Woke up this morning to @piersmorgan trending. Assumed he'd lost another job, but no such luck it appears.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 23, 2015
6. But wait! Piers has won another football fan.
I'm going to get up a bit earlier now so I can watch @piersmorgan on my TV , heard it was an eventful comeback ?? bring on tomorrow
— Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) November 23, 2015
7. X Factor's Mason Noise thinks he's met his match
@piersmorgan Glad I've finally met someone with a matching ego (batman voice).
— Mason Noise (@itsmasonnoise) November 23, 2015
8. From one 'much-loved' broadcaster to another...
That @piersmorgan is properly good on @GMB #TopJournalist
— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) November 23, 2015
9. Wonder what Rick Edwards was hoping for?
*sees Piers Morgan trending* *crosses-fingers*
— Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) November 23, 2015
10. Sorry, reckon he's here to stay.
USA please take @piersmorgan back doing my bloody head in already. #GMB
— Matthew Greenfield (@bigboy_619) November 23, 2015
11. Sticks and stones will break his bones, but tweets will never harm him
Well that was all most amusing. Thanks for the tweets, good & bad. They made me chuckle. @GMB
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 23, 2015
After the show, Morgan even had a little message for his Twitter 'fans', in which he compared himself to Oprah Winfrey and told viewers to watch their "tone".
Thanks for all your tweets about @piersmorgan ... Here's what he's got to say after his first show #piersongmb pic.twitter.com/S9JxyYnnDc
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 23, 2015
You've been warned.