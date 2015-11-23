So, how did he actually get on during his first stint as a permanent GMB presenter? Over to you, Twitter.

1. Is Susanna Reid enjoying this? We can't quite tell...

2. Pretty sure Piers would enjoy being called 'The Beast'

@GMB Disney themed show this morning! Beauty and the Beast with @piersmorgan #refreshing — Neil Barry (@neilbarry9) November 23, 2015

3. An ITV ratings winner?

Piers Morgan another reason to watch @BBCBreakfast every morning — moutton noir (@mouttonnoir) November 23, 2015

4. Don't jump to conclusions

I think @piersmorgan is awesome on @GMB Straight to the point, no messing. Just what you need on Monday morning ?? — Shannon Hellewell (@_ShannonH) November 23, 2015

5. Meanwhile, the Lineker-Morgan feud continues...

Woke up this morning to @piersmorgan trending. Assumed he'd lost another job, but no such luck it appears. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 23, 2015

I'm going to get up a bit earlier now so I can watch @piersmorgan on my TV , heard it was an eventful comeback ?? bring on tomorrow — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) November 23, 2015

7. X Factor's Mason Noise thinks he's met his match

@piersmorgan Glad I've finally met someone with a matching ego (batman voice). — Mason Noise (@itsmasonnoise) November 23, 2015

8. From one 'much-loved' broadcaster to another...

9. Wonder what Rick Edwards was hoping for?

*sees Piers Morgan trending* *crosses-fingers* — Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) November 23, 2015

10. Sorry, reckon he's here to stay.

USA please take @piersmorgan back doing my bloody head in already. #GMB — Matthew Greenfield (@bigboy_619) November 23, 2015

11. Sticks and stones will break his bones, but tweets will never harm him

Well that was all most amusing. Thanks for the tweets, good & bad. They made me chuckle. @GMB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 23, 2015

After the show, Morgan even had a little message for his Twitter 'fans', in which he compared himself to Oprah Winfrey and told viewers to watch their "tone".

Thanks for all your tweets about @piersmorgan ... Here's what he's got to say after his first show #piersongmb pic.twitter.com/S9JxyYnnDc — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 23, 2015

You've been warned.