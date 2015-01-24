10 of the funniest Jonathan Ross Show clips
From drunk golf with Justin Timberlake, to darts with David Tennant and rapping with Sandra Bullock, we round-up some of Ross's top interviews
The Green Room has been hoovered, the sofa cushions plumped, Jonathan Ross's suits nicely pressed, because yes, the chat show is back. His sofa is brimming with talent tonight - from Kingsman: The Secret Service star Colin Firth to three-piece band Take That.
But before we get to the new news, we thought we'd look back at some of Ross's funniest chat show moments. From rows to party tricks, here's our pick of the bunch...
James Corden has a row with Boris Johnson about bicycle helmets
Ed Sheeran shares a clip of him singing really badly
Sandra Bullock performs Rapper's Delight (which she says helped her get a man)
Benedict Cumberbatch shows off his Alan Rickman impression (and a bit of 'Wossy' in there too)
Liam Neeson and Clare Balding do a dramatic reading of Justin Bieber's lyrics. He doesn't look impressed.