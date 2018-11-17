With Japan the weaker side in the matchup, England remain firm favourites to win the game, despite so many changes.

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.The England team looks very different from the side that narrowly lost to New Zealand's All Blacks last week, with Eddie Jones drafting in 11 new players for this latest challenge against Japan.

Bath's 21-year-old winger Joe Cokanasiga will make his debut alongside his number eight teammate Zach Mercer. Teenager Ted Hill from Worcester is an unexpected inclusion on the bench. Other changes include Dylan Hartley, Owen Farrell and Danny Care coming into the side - with a new look front row consisting of Alec Hepburn, Harry Williams and Saracens hooker Jamie George.

