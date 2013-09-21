Role: Earl of Grantham in Downton Abbey

Hugh Bonneville’s nomination is one of 12 for the ITV period drama Downton Abbey, which once again leads the way in British TV exports in this year’s Emmys.

Bonneville was nominated in the same category for the same role last year, but lost out to Homeland’s Damian Lewis. This year, they will compete once again to be named lead actor in a drama. No falling out now.

However, neither Brit is guaranteed a gong, as this category is a particularly strong field, with Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, House of Cards’ Kevin Spacey and Mad Men’s Jon Hamm all in contention.

Fellow Downton star Michelle Dockery is nominated in the best actress category for playing Grantham’s daughter, Lady Mary – read our guide to Michelle Dockery here.

Watch a clip of Hugh Bonneville in Downton Abbey:

