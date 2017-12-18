“I had the most wonderful time reading the CBeebies Bedtime Stories,” said Redmayne. “Books before bed were always such an essential part of my growing up and it’s so lovely to be able to continue the tradition. I hope you enjoy the stories and Happy Christmas.”

Emily Watson reads a CBeebies bedtime story (BBC)

He’s not the only big name involved during the festive period, though. Emily Watson will take over the Story Seat on Boxing Day to read Lost For Words by author-illustrator Natalie Russell. In the book – which asks how you can express yourself if you can’t find the words – poor Tapir can’t think of anything to write in his nice new notebook but soon finds another way to express himself.

“It was such a joy to be part of the CBeebies Bedtime Stories to bring these three wonderful, imaginative books to life,” said Watson. “I hope you enjoy the tales as much as I enjoyed reading them. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and of course, a good night...”

Mark Bonnar and Pearl Mackie are among the previously announced festive readers. Bonnar will deliver his bedtime story on December 23rd while Mackie steps up to do the honours on Christmas Eve.

Country music legend Dolly Parton is reading on New Year’s Eve before Mackie takes over again to deliver the first bedtime story of 2018 on New Year’s Day.