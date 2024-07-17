The Bryan Cranston-led drama initially premiered back in 2020 and culminated with its second season, which premiered in 2023.

It was reported in 2022 that season 2 would be the last, but having achieved newfound success since its release on Netflix, there are obviously more eyes on the show.

That means, naturally, that fans are starting to wonder just whether a third season could be on the cards.

CBS Studios president David Stapf admitted in an interview with Deadline that it's "a little too soon to know or to tell" about a third season, but that there is a desire to continue the series.

Your Honor follows Cranston as Judge Michael Desiato, who is embroiled in a world of lies and deceit after his son accidentally kills another teenager in a hit-and-run.

It turns out that the teenager in question was actually Rocco, the son of a major mob boss.

Both seasons were full of twists and turns, not to mention led by Breaking Bad's Cranston – but could there be more Your Honor on the cards?

Read on to find out more about the status of season 3, but be warned: there are major spoilers ahead.

Will there be a Your Honor season 3?

Your Honor. Showtime

As of now, there's been no official confirmation that a season 3 of Your Honor is in the works.

However, with the release of the series on Netflix, it's safe to say that a new legion of fans have been unlocked, with the show remaining firmly in the Top 10 since it debuted on Netflix US at the end of May.

CBS Studios president David Stapf has said that fans shouldn't raise their expectations for season 3 too high, saying: "We love the show, and we’re hoping that it can continue, but it’s a little too soon to know or to tell.

"We would like there to be a season 3, but we’re ways away."

Since its release on Netflix, Cranston has been vocal about platforming the series on his own social media, but has admitted that he doesn't know whether or not he'll be in season 3, should it go ahead.

However, Cranston has admitted in an interview with Deadline: "There is some discussion. Showtime has indicated there is interest and we’re very proud to know that every episode in season 2 increased in the audience from the previous week."

When could a potential Your Honor season 3 be released?

Seeing as Your Honor season 3 hasn't even been confirmed just yet, there is of course no timeline or expected release date.

Since the second season premiered in 2023 and has now debuted on Netflix US at the end of May 2024, it's anyone's guess as to when we could be expecting a potential third season.

If production were to get under way sometime soon, we could potentially be looking at a 2025 slot - but more realistically, a 2026 release date.

But as it's all speculation right now, we'll be sure to update should any concrete details be confirmed!

Who could return for a potential Your Honor season 3?

Michael Stuhlbarg stars in Your Honor season 2. Paramount+/YouTube

Seeing as the series has been led by Cranston, many fans would be expecting the Breaking Bad star to return to helm a potential third season.

However, Cranston has said he may be more involved in the production side of things.

He revealed in an interview with Deadline: "My comment was I’m not sure that there could be or there is.

"There is some discussion. Showtime has indicated there is interest and we’re very proud to know that every episode in season 2 increased in the audience from the previous week.

"If it happens, fantastic, but it’d have to be some great reason to keep expanding in this world and to find out where the allegiances are. I’d be very interested in producing that. I don’t know about being in it, because my guy’s back in prison."

Seeing as Cranston's Michael Desiato was arrested at the end of season 2, we're not sure whether Cranston will be leading the cast after all. But Cranston did say he'd be interested in returning if the series explored his character's grief over the death of his son Adam.

Cranston said: "I said, 'This guy, if this really happened and you lost a child, it changes your life forever. So if you really want to show a man in abject despair, if there is any possibility of a life beyond that, let’s do it.'

"But it has to be incrementally discovered. [Showtime] were willing to do that."

As for other regular season 2 characters that could make a return, Rosie Perez could come back as assistant US attorney Olivia Delmont, Hope Davis could also return as Gina Baxter, as well as Michael Stuhlbarg as Jimmy Baxter, Andrene Ward-Hammond as Ninth Ward gang leader Big Mo, Keith Machekanyanga as Little Mo, Benjamin Flores Jr as Eugene Jones and more.

What could a potential Your Honor season 3 be about?

Season 2 saw Michael let out of prison early to help nail the mobsters who had been running rampant in New Orleans.

Throughout its two-season run, Your Honor followed Michael as he attempted to cover up his son's crime, and in doing so, jeopardised his standing as a respected judge and put his family's lives on the line.

But seeing as season 2 ended with Michael going back to prison for the crimes he did commit, it was quite a final end to the show.

Cranston has admitted that the series would need to take quite the gamble in its plot line, instead centring on Michael in his journey of grief, rather than his obscuring of the truth and taking down mobsters.

As for what that life - after the death of son Adam - will look like, we'll just have to wait and see. Perhaps the series could centre on new characters entirely, but again, we'll have to see whether anything is confirmed later down the line.

Your Honor is available to watch in the UK on Paramount Plus and NOW.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.