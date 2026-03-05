All eight episodes of new Sherlock Holmes prequel series Young Sherlock are available to watch in full now on Prime Video, with viewers getting a chance to see how Hero Fiennes Tiffin's version of the character measures up to previous on screen iterations.

Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic detective has previously been played by the likes of Basil Rathbone, Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jonny Lee Miller, Ian McKellen, Henry Cavill and David Thewlis, amongst many, many others.

Fiennes Tiffin's version of the character is, of course, younger than most who have come before, but he is also at times more emotionally vulnerable and open than previous incarnations – something the actor noted was intentional from the off.

Speaking exclusively with Radio Times, sat alongside his uncle and co-star Joseph, Fiennes Tiffin said, when asked about this element of the character: "I mean, loads of it was on the page already, and I don't think there's much point in doing an origin story if you don't document some sort of journey.

"But also, I think you won't be doing it correctly if you don't make the character similar enough for audiences to believe that they'll eventually get to become the character that we all know and love.

"So I think you're bang on with identifying that the thing that was most important for us at the start of our journey is marking the character in a place where we believe he will become Sherlock, but giving him enough room to grow and warranting the need for an origin story."

He continued: "I think there are more specific things like in Conan Doyle's works we know that he's very capable of defending himself, for example, and when we first meet him in our show, he's definitely not.

"But I think something that I was very conscious of implementing myself was, I guess, giving him a youthful enthusiasm and positivity that the Sherlock that Conan Doyle has created, maybe at that point in his life, is a little bit more cynical and emotionally shut off from the world.

"And I think that's kind of relatable to a lot of people, when you experience the hardships of life that kind of benefit of the doubt that you give to everything, maybe sadly, slowly wears off a little bit. And I think I've enjoyed documenting that in Sherlock’s growth."

Young Sherlock has been created by Matthew Parkhill, but is also executive produced and directed by Guy Ritchie, returning to Holmes after previously making two films featuring the character, starring Robert Downey Jr.

Parkhill recently explained why the series is definitively not a prequel to Ritchie's previous films, saying a brief conversation was had about this, but it was never really in the offing.

