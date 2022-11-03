Young Royals season 2 soundtrack: Every song featured in Netflix series
The romantic drama makes powerful use of music.
Netflix subscribers are once again finding themselves swept up in the troubled love life of Sweden's Prince Wilhelm, as he returns for another semester at the prestigious Hillerska boarding school in Young Royals season 2.
This time, he's looking to patch things up with lover Simon Eriksson, following their explosive break-up at the end of the first season, which is an emotionally charged journey from start to finish.
The biggest moments are given some extra punch thanks to a large licensed soundtrack, which includes tunes that might just find themselves stuck in your head.
If you want to revisit some of the music featured in Young Royals season 2, or even make yourself a themed playlist inspired by the series, then read on for the full list of songs in the hit Netflix show.
Young Royals season 2 soundtrack: Every song featured
Episode 1
- Brainfreeze by XVOTO
- Bang by Cat Clark & Mega.
- Ripe by FLAVIA
- Fet House Mode by Rebecca & Fiona
- Love isn’t Love by Carola
- Seize the Power by Yonaka
- Throw Your Hands Up by Kingsley
- Wanna See You Work It by Richardson
- Orbit by Jones
- Aldrig Igen by Omar Rudberg
- Blame It on the Disco by Cast
- Beautiful Brown Eyes by Music Super Circus
- Framling by Cast
Episode 2
- Recomposed by Matti Bye
- I Got a Little Lost by The Big Let Down & Le June
- Let It Go by Kreussel
- Do It Right by Mega. & Kwini Rene
- And What by SATV Music
- Monumental Sad by Matti Bye
- Run This City by Porter
- Kitchen by Raghd
Episode 3
- So Close by Universal Production Music
- Stockholmsvy by Waterbaby & Hannes
- Please Don’t Go by April Snow & Elias
- Champion by Graham Lake
- Lonely Ones by LOVA
- What That Feel Like by FOUREYES & 5 Alarm
- Hillerska Hymnen by Omar Rudberg
Episode 4
- Evergreen by Skott
- Pressure by Raghd
- Big Cat by GIRLI & P!NCH
- In This Dark Time by Aime Simone
- Run em Down by Graham Lake
- James Dean by Boye & Sigvardt & Electrick Village
- Ganja Fiyah by Boye & Sigvardt
- Never Let Me Go by Stephen William Cornish
- The Most Beautiful Boy by The Irrepressibles
- Ginger by Riton & Kah-Lo
- Loose Lips by Moorman
Episode 5
- My Awe Sustains by ARY
- I Want to be Someone Who’s Loved by Tusse
- I Waited by the Chapel Door by Andrea Litkey & Ervin Litkei
- Mirror by Mogli
- Holy by Elias
Episode 6
- Overcome by Skott
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Young Royals is available to stream on Netflix – read our guides to the best series on Netflix or the best movies on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.