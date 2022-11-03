This time, he's looking to patch things up with lover Simon Eriksson, following their explosive break-up at the end of the first season, which is an emotionally charged journey from start to finish.

Netflix subscribers are once again finding themselves swept up in the troubled love life of Sweden's Prince Wilhelm, as he returns for another semester at the prestigious Hillerska boarding school in Young Royals season 2.

The biggest moments are given some extra punch thanks to a large licensed soundtrack, which includes tunes that might just find themselves stuck in your head.

If you want to revisit some of the music featured in Young Royals season 2, or even make yourself a themed playlist inspired by the series, then read on for the full list of songs in the hit Netflix show.

Young Royals season 2 soundtrack: Every song featured

Episode 1

Brainfreeze by XVOTO

Bang by Cat Clark & Mega.

Ripe by FLAVIA

Fet House Mode by Rebecca & Fiona

Love isn’t Love by Carola

Seize the Power by Yonaka

Throw Your Hands Up by Kingsley

Wanna See You Work It by Richardson

Orbit by Jones

Aldrig Igen by Omar Rudberg

Blame It on the Disco by Cast

Beautiful Brown Eyes by Music Super Circus

Framling by Cast

Episode 2

Recomposed by Matti Bye

I Got a Little Lost by The Big Let Down & Le June

Let It Go by Kreussel

Do It Right by Mega. & Kwini Rene

And What by SATV Music

Monumental Sad by Matti Bye

Run This City by Porter

Kitchen by Raghd

Episode 3

So Close by Universal Production Music

Stockholmsvy by Waterbaby & Hannes

Please Don’t Go by April Snow & Elias

Champion by Graham Lake

Lonely Ones by LOVA

What That Feel Like by FOUREYES & 5 Alarm

Hillerska Hymnen by Omar Rudberg

Episode 4

Evergreen by Skott

Pressure by Raghd

Big Cat by GIRLI & P!NCH

In This Dark Time by Aime Simone

Run em Down by Graham Lake

James Dean by Boye & Sigvardt & Electrick Village

Ganja Fiyah by Boye & Sigvardt

Never Let Me Go by Stephen William Cornish

The Most Beautiful Boy by The Irrepressibles

Ginger by Riton & Kah-Lo

Loose Lips by Moorman

Episode 5

My Awe Sustains by ARY

I Want to be Someone Who’s Loved by Tusse

I Waited by the Chapel Door by Andrea Litkey & Ervin Litkei

Mirror by Mogli

Holy by Elias

Episode 6

Overcome by Skott

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Young Royals is available to stream on Netflix – read our guides to the best series on Netflix or the best movies on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.