Here at Radio Times it's our job to recommend you good telly. We hope you take our advice some of the time – but even if you ignore us 364 days of the year, tonight's the night to clear your schedule, grab yourself a stress ball and sit down to watch episode five of Line of Duty.

Trust us, it's awesome. Awesome in an action-packed sort of way so you're going to want to watch it live – or if you can't, give social media a wide berth until you've caught up. If you won't listen to us, at least heed a warning from Martin Compston.