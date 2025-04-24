Their marriage soon comes crumbling down as Kate can’t see past his proclivity for killing, even though she practically asks him to murder her uncle Bob. Besides, Joe’s attention is elsewhere, and he becomes infatuated with Brontë, or should we say, Louise (Madeline Brewer).

Kate decides the only way to get rid of Joe once and for all is to kill him, so she teams up with his previous victims Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) and Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) to trap him in his glass cage in the basement of Mooney’s bookstore.

When Maddie Lockwood (Anna Camp), Kate’s half-sister, is freed from jail, after Joe put her there, she sets Mooney’s on fire. Joe, who had a secret key hidden in his arm to unlock the cage, and Kate are now both trapped in the basement as the flames engulf the store.

After a struggle, Joe shoots Kate in her side. She records Joe confessing to the murder of his ex-wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), which she then sends to Nadia. Both Kate and Joe manage to escape when Brontë comes to the rescue.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times, Charlotte Ritchie told us she found out Kate’s fate really late.

“There were so many moments in the make-up room where I remember catching eyes with Penn, and he was like, ‘So are you sad that Kate...?’ And I was like, "Sad that Kate what?’ He was like, ‘What do you mean? You don't know?’ I didn’t know anything, so there was this real tension.”

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood in You. Idris Solomon/Netflix

Ritchie was also left in the dark about what would happen to Joe.

“There were a lot of rumours going around that he died, that he didn't, that he got away. They were really good at keeping it under wraps, even from us.”

Joe attempts to flee the country with Brontë, but she finally sees him for who he really is. Followed by an intense showdown, the police show up and Joe is held accountable for his crimes at last.

He’s convicted for the murders of Love, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and Beck’s friends Benji (Lou Taylor Pucci) and Peach (Shay Mitchell), and sentenced to life without parole.

Kate, wearing her scars from the fire proudly, having stepped down as CEO from her father’s company, is now devoted to looking after Henry and is returning to her first love: art.

What did Ritchie think of the You ending? “It's as close to satisfying as you could get. Seeing Joe have to face himself, even though he won't... the possibility that he could is quite exciting. It's nice he can't get near anyone. I think there'll be a mixed reaction from fans, as there always is, but I think it's a nice nod to the kind of relationship we have with him.”

Just before the credits roll, Joe laments his loneliness and then receives a letter from a “fan”, one of many he’s been receiving while locked up.

“I don't know about the psychology of that. People are into stuff that you can't explain,” said Ritchie. “There's something about the distance that matters, right? It's the same with the intrigue in the show. It's far away.”

Joe makes the claim that society is broken and perhaps the problem isn’t him, but us, but you. Throughout its run, You has been seen as controversial, because people have romanticised Joe, despite his violent and manipulative actions.

“This is a fantastical realisation of the darkest sides of humanity and it’s packaged in an attractive, charismatic man, which is going to hold a really weird place for people because of that,” said Ritchie.

“People have to decide their own relationship with it. Joe is essentially a cartoon character, an amalgamation of real people, and he behaves in ways that real people have and will behave, but the crucial thing is this is not a true crime documentary, which is about a real person and a real victim, this is made up.”

You is based on the books by author Caroline Kepnes, and in the most recent, fourth book, For You and Only You (2023), Joe does not receive his comeuppance in jail – he’s very much free, so although season 5 is the show’s last, perhaps in the future we’ll see Joe live to kill another day.

