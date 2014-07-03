You set a reminder in your calendar for the BBC's #221back announcement yesterday

And then watched the BBC Twitter feed like this

More like this

https://twitter.com/__HpFans__/statuses/484322433252741120

Studying images from the fall felt like a part-time job

via Cave City

And any new theories felt like this

via @woahmerlin

Waiting for new episodes...

You've talked about going into your mind palace in normal conversation

You've watched your Sherlock DVDs so many times...

via Pinterest

But it's OK...

You can't help but smile when you see this picture

You know exactly what's going on here, what's going to happen next, and where you were when you first watched it

And of course, tears. Every time.

Getting to #setlock at the right time means one thing

You love the things the internet comes up with

via hypable

Advertisement

But really, nothing beats the real thing...