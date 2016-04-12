The first clip comes from season six’s first episode, and sees Cersei and Jaime Lannister (Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) discussing the death of their secret daughter Myrcella (Nell Tiger Free).

However, the discussion turns rather gruesome, so don’t make the mistake we did by pressing play while munching on cereal. We’ll never look at Weetabix in the same way again…

Next we’re catching up with Sansa Stark and Theon Greyjoy (Sophie Turner and Alfie Allen) after their escape from Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) at WInterfell.

Clearly, they survived unscathed from their nasty fall at the end of series five, but based on their panicked running they’re not out of the woods (literally OR figuratively) yet.

And finally we have a scene from episode three of the new series, a curiously late addition that implies we either don’t see much of exiled queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the first two episodes, or that she just spends them calmly strolling along with some Dothraki warriors.

Whatever the reason, episode three seems to be when she finally makes it to Vaes Dothrak, the great city of the Dothraki, where it appears she is about to be imprisoned along with fellow widow Khaleesi (after the death of her husband Khal Drogo back in series one). That, or the Dothraki have some other plans for her…

So there you have it – a first look at what we can expect from the new series, perfect to tide us all over until the full series. For now, we’ll all be satisfied.

Unless of course, they only make you even more desperate to see the full episodes. We wouldn’t know, we’re too busy watching the trailer again and counting the minutes until 24th April…

Game of Thrones returns on 24th April on HBO and Sky Atlantic