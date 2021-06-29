Yellowstone star shares behind-the-scenes images with fans but can’t confirm when season 4 begins

Fans of Yellowstone have been anxiously awaiting a release date for the Paramount Network series’ fourth season. Previous seasons have always arrived around Father’s Day in the US, but this year it has come and gone, and there’s still no official news on when the sweeping Western might land.

With the finale leaving so many of the Duttons’ fates up in the air after they were each targets of attempted assassinations, it’s no wonder fans are eager to know when the series will return.

Luckily, cast member Brecken Merrill has something to tide fans over until then. The young actor took to Instagram to reveal he would be sharing a Yellowstone behind-the-scenes picture every Sunday until season four is released.

He said: “It’s Sunday, and I know we’re all wanting #yellowstoneseason4. I can’t tell ya when it will start, but I can give you a little something to tide you over. Every Sunday until season 4 premieres I will post a #bts photo from our @yellowstone adventures over the years.

“This is one of my first riding lessons back before we started shooting season 1. @forriejsmithcowboy was running around the arena living his best life! Look at that smile.”

The series high-profile cast includes Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves) as ranch owner and Dutton patriarch John, whose grip on the family’s lucrative Yellowstone ranch is constantly under threat.

Kelly Reilly (Sherlock Holmes, Britannia) as his daughter Beth and Wes Bentley (Interstellar, The Hunger Games) and Luke Grimes (American Sniper) as his sons, Jamie and Kayce.

Brecken plays Tate, Kayce’s son. Kelsey Asbille, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham also feature.

