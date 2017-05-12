Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica all but led a murder investigation when Riverdale’s star athlete and golden ginger boy Jason Blossom was found dead in the local river, tackling issues including slut shaming, mental health and body issues along the way.

Needless to say, the show’s penchant for thrilling cliffhangers left viewers eager for more every week, so now they’ll most likely be wondering if there’s even more where that came from?

Will Riverdale be back for a second series?

Don’t worry, the answer is YES! In fact, the show was renewed by its parent network The CW just six episodes into the first series.

When will Riverdale series 2 be available on Netflix?

There’s no confirmed air date just yet, but we’re guessing the show is likely to follow its tried and tested format, becoming available to stream the morning after it airs on TV in the USA.

What’s going to happen in Riverdale series 2?

Well, we don’t know a huge amount yet but we have had some hints.

Marisol Nichols – who plays Veronica’s mother, Hermione Lodge – told Buddy TV that there’ll be a new mystery. She also confirmed that she’s really excited about Veronica’s dad, Hiram, joining the series. He’ll be played by Mark Ballas.

We’ll also see what Archie, Betty, Judghead and Veronica’s parents got up to in their youth. Madchen Amick (aka Twin Peaks royalty and Betty’s mother Alice) told TVLine that showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa “definitely has some really fun flashbacks planned for next season”.

Rumours that the show could go full horror and introduce zombies based on a comic called Afterlife With Archie have been plentiful, but the only thing Aguirre-Sacasa will confirm is that we’re in for a crazy ride.

“Afterlife or not, there will definitely be a big genre element to season 2,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s going to make people go, ‘They’re not really doing that, are they?’”

Riverdale series 1 is available to stream on Netflix