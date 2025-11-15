If you're making your way through BBC One's latest drama, Wild Cherry, chances are that you've been toe-tapping your way through each episode.

As well as taking us on quite the twisted journey through wealthy 'island' Richford Lake, the series centres on a scandal that rips through the local girls' school and plummets teenage best friends Grace (Imogen Faires) and Allegra (Amelia May) into the spotlight.

But along with all the drama and backstabbing also comes a catchy soundtrack that is packed full of songs, ranging from artists like Jordan Rakei, Dave and Lykke Li. The title song itself is an original one that was crafted by the show's creator and writer Nicôle Lecky, who also showed off her musical talents in previous series Mood.

She told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive chat for Pass the Mic: "It was always my intention, actually, I should say, to do the title music. I thought that was quite fun. Rotem and I got into a studio and we created the song – and that became the title track."

But what other songs feature in Wild Cherry? Read on to find out.

Wild Cherry soundtrack: What songs feature in the BBC drama?

Grace (Imogen Faires) and Allegra (Amelia May) in Wild Cherry.
Grace (Imogen Faires) and Allegra (Amelia May) in Wild Cherry. BBC/Firebird Pictures/Natalie Seery

Episode 1

  • Baby I'm Yours - Cass Elliot
  • Where do we go now? - Gracie Abrams
  • Favourite Kind of Girl - Gotts Street Park (featuring Flikka)
  • They - Jem
  • Never Ever - All Saints
  • Radiance - Agent Whiskers
  • The Drive - Everyone You Know
  • Talkin the Hardest - Giggs
  • Immaculate - Shygirl & Saweetie
  • Decisions - Knucks, M1llionz & Shae Universe
  • Genesis. - RAYE
  • Fuel to Fire - Agnes Obel

Episode 2

  • Manifestation Manifesto - Lava La Rue
  • Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) - Irma Thomas
  • Werewolf - Cat Power

Episode 3

  • Little Bit - Lykke Li
  • A Little Respect - Erasure
  • Sprinter - Dave & Central Cee
  • Colors - Black Pumas
Tara Webb as Noori Abas, Amelia May as Allegra Lonsdale, Imogen Faires as Grace Gibbons & Isabelle Allen as Jocasta in Wild Cherry all sitting together on a stoop.
Tara Webb as Noori Abas, Amelia May as Allegra Lonsdale, Imogen Faires as Grace Gibbons & Isabelle Allen as Jocasta in Wild Cherry. BBC/Firebird Pictures/Natalie Seery

Episode 4

  • In Your Arms - Someone & Tessa Rose Jackson
  • We, The Drowned - Lisa Hannigan

Episode 5

  • Wannabe - Spice Girls
  • Clouds - Jordan Rakei

Episode 6

  • Evergreen - Ritchy Mitch & The Coal Miners (featuring Caamp)
  • Colours out of Grey - Anders Lewén & James King
  • The Whirlwind - Alex Wilson
  • Free Yourself - Jessie Ware
  • Floating on a Moment - Beth Gibbons

Wild Cherry premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday 15th November.

