If you're making your way through BBC One's latest drama, Wild Cherry, chances are that you've been toe-tapping your way through each episode.

As well as taking us on quite the twisted journey through wealthy 'island' Richford Lake, the series centres on a scandal that rips through the local girls' school and plummets teenage best friends Grace (Imogen Faires) and Allegra (Amelia May) into the spotlight.

But along with all the drama and backstabbing also comes a catchy soundtrack that is packed full of songs, ranging from artists like Jordan Rakei, Dave and Lykke Li. The title song itself is an original one that was crafted by the show's creator and writer Nicôle Lecky, who also showed off her musical talents in previous series Mood.

She told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive chat for Pass the Mic: "It was always my intention, actually, I should say, to do the title music. I thought that was quite fun. Rotem and I got into a studio and we created the song – and that became the title track."

But what other songs feature in Wild Cherry? Read on to find out.

Wild Cherry soundtrack: What songs feature in the BBC drama?

Grace (Imogen Faires) and Allegra (Amelia May) in Wild Cherry. BBC/Firebird Pictures/Natalie Seery

Episode 1

Baby I'm Yours - Cass Elliot

Where do we go now? - Gracie Abrams

Favourite Kind of Girl - Gotts Street Park (featuring Flikka)

They - Jem

Never Ever - All Saints

Radiance - Agent Whiskers

The Drive - Everyone You Know

Talkin the Hardest - Giggs

Immaculate - Shygirl & Saweetie

Decisions - Knucks, M1llionz & Shae Universe

Genesis. - RAYE

Fuel to Fire - Agnes Obel

Episode 2

Manifestation Manifesto - Lava La Rue

Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) - Irma Thomas

Werewolf - Cat Power

Episode 3

Little Bit - Lykke Li

A Little Respect - Erasure

Sprinter - Dave & Central Cee

Colors - Black Pumas

Tara Webb as Noori Abas, Amelia May as Allegra Lonsdale, Imogen Faires as Grace Gibbons & Isabelle Allen as Jocasta in Wild Cherry. BBC/Firebird Pictures/Natalie Seery

Episode 4

In Your Arms - Someone & Tessa Rose Jackson

We, The Drowned - Lisa Hannigan

Episode 5

Wannabe - Spice Girls

Clouds - Jordan Rakei

Episode 6

Evergreen - Ritchy Mitch & The Coal Miners (featuring Caamp)

Colours out of Grey - Anders Lewén & James King

The Whirlwind - Alex Wilson

Free Yourself - Jessie Ware

Floating on a Moment - Beth Gibbons

Wild Cherry premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday 15th November.

