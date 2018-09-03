A BBC spokesperson tells us: “As the series is made for Irish TV, and so not commissioned by the BBC, Red Rock will return next year after the remaining and final episodes have premiered in Ireland.”

Viewers may be divided on whether they would have preferred to wait in order to see the whole series unbroken. Sadly, it seems that after the last 12 episodes have been shown, there is very little chance any more will be made.

Although RT hasn’t had official confirmation that the series has been cancelled, Patrick Ryan (Paudge Brennan in the drama) told the Irish Mirror recently, “That rock has sank.”