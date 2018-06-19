Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll have heard about a little something called the World Cup. From Thursday 14th June television will be taken over by football games, speculation and predictions – leaving little room for anything else. Holby City is one of the many shows to suffer disruption – here's how it will be affected.

Holby City World Cup changes – when is Holby not on TV?

Luckily for viewers, you'll still get your Holby fix this week – just not on its usual day. Instead of airing on Tuesday 19th June, the show will broadcast on Wednesday 20th June at 8pm on BBC1 – although viewers in Scotland may want to check local listings for further details.

Holby City will also be shown on Wednesday the following week, Wednesday 27th June.

