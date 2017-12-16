But the casualty of this scheduling is, well, Casualty itself which will not air an episode tonight (Saturday 16th December). The instalment – which is due to see Connie battle through a festive shift while undergoing chemotherapy, plus the return of guest star Pam St Clement as Sally Hodge – will instead air next Saturday (23rd December) at 8:05pm on BBC1.

You can catch last week's episode on BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, the Strictly Come Dancing live final – which will see Alexandra Burke, Joe McFadden, Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson battle it out for the Glitterball trophy – will begin at 6:30pm on BBC1 and run until 9pm when the champion will be crowned.