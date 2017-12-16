Why isn't Casualty on TV tonight?
The latest episode of the hospital drama will air next week with the Strictly Come Dancing final taking its place in the schedules
Viewers tuning in to see the latest episode of Casualty will be left disappointed tonight as Strictly Come Dancing's grand final dominates the BBC1 schedules.
The last episode in the BBC dance contest's series stretches to a whopping two and a half hours as the live show and results are incorporated into one bumper package which will end with the announcement of this year's winner.
But the casualty of this scheduling is, well, Casualty itself which will not air an episode tonight (Saturday 16th December). The instalment – which is due to see Connie battle through a festive shift while undergoing chemotherapy, plus the return of guest star Pam St Clement as Sally Hodge – will instead air next Saturday (23rd December) at 8:05pm on BBC1.
You can catch last week's episode on BBC iPlayer.
Meanwhile, the Strictly Come Dancing live final – which will see Alexandra Burke, Joe McFadden, Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson battle it out for the Glitterball trophy – will begin at 6:30pm on BBC1 and run until 9pm when the champion will be crowned.